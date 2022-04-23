ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Letter: Kudos for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By Letters
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKudos to Sarah Carter for her commentary “‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Denies Identities and Truths” [April 6, Xpress]. It would seem that the GOP is now using gay and trans kids as their political football, not giving a damn about the damage they are doing to...

Comments / 10

Scotty Reed
3d ago

at the end of your life your on the slab and the coroner says this is a male subject .and only a woman can give birth no matter what u do to your self u will never change that

Reply(1)
15
Joe Bidumb
2d ago

Every time I see “don’t say gay bill” in the news it reminds me how ignorant the left is, and it proves they can’t/don’t read.

Reply(1)
15
bear hunt
2d ago

considering the editor of this article can't comprehend what he/she/it/binder/nonbider reads it wouldn't do any good to try to explain there's no such law or bill.

Reply
7
