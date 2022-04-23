Lecture to highlight Ohio’s role in railroad history

Click here to read the full article. PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — It is just after noon on Friday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, and the campaign to elect J.D. Vance has realized they need to kill the Terminator. The problem is that, next to the big backdrop that says “J.D. VANCE” on it, there is a broken sliding door that leads to Mr. Gatti’s honestly pretty impressive arcade. The arcade has pop-a-shot, a cool Jurassic Park machine that you sit inside, and, crucially, a giant TERMINATOR SALVATION game with two surprisingly realistic plastic M4 rifles. And that machine is just absolutely blasting action-movie...

