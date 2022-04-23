ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Lecture to highlight Ohio’s role in railroad history

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “West-central Ohio: A...

www.limaohio.com

WHIO Dayton

Ohio Lt. Governor set to visit Shelby Co. today

SIDNEY — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is set to visit Emerson, an engineering and technology company in Shelby county, today. Husted will be visiting the Sidney company this morning around 10:00 a.m., according to a press release. >>First Lady Fran DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19; Gov. DeWine still recovering.
Lima News

Program to honor area Civil War participants planned

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will honor local residents who fought in the Civil War during a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The special presentation, entitled “Cridersville’s Boys in Blue: The Stories of the Local Men Who Fought in the Civil War,” will be held in the Community Room at Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive. The program will include several Civil War artifacts.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Who are the Republicans running for Ohio governor?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For Gov. Mike DeWine to win re-election, he first has to stave off challengers running to his right. Former Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone are DeWine’s top opponents, trying to convince voters they have more conservative credibility. Former state lawmaker Ron Hood is also running, […]
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio man fulfills promise, brings brother home in antique hearse

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — Ted Hawk had been preparing for his brother’s death for several years. His older brother, Jim, had two requests. “He said, ‘First thing is I want to spend a night in the house and have calling hours there,’” Ted said. Should...
#American
WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 126

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year. But this week,...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio bill encourages use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Jim Renacci, GOP gubernatorial hopeful, says high-dollar political donors should be barred from state contracts and other takeaways from his Today in Ohio interview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rep. Jim Renacci, a Wadsworth Republican running for governor, said he would bar large-dollar political donors in the state from conducting state business as a way to root out corruption. Renacci made the comments during a special episode of Today in Ohio, the daily news podcast from...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

4/20 bill pressures Ohio lawmakers to consider ballot initiative to legalize marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio lawmakers celebrated World Weed Day on 4/20 in their own way. In an effort to pressure state lawmakers to consider a ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio, Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) introduced the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol’s initiative to the […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Letter: Victims rights must be consistent in Ohio

National Crime Victims Rights Week will be observed this year from April 24–30. The 2022 NCVRW theme is “rights, access, equity, for all victims.” This theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice through enforcing victims’ rights and reaching those underserved, such as with limited English, deaf or living with a disability.
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

J.D. Vance Promises Voters That He Really Means It — This Time

Click here to read the full article. PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — It is just after noon on Friday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, and the campaign to elect J.D. Vance has realized they need to kill the Terminator. The problem is that, next to the big backdrop that says “J.D. VANCE” on it, there is a broken sliding door that leads to Mr. Gatti’s honestly pretty impressive arcade. The arcade has pop-a-shot, a cool Jurassic Park machine that you sit inside, and, crucially, a giant TERMINATOR SALVATION game with two surprisingly realistic plastic M4 rifles. And that machine is just absolutely blasting action-movie...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lima News

St. Marys facility expected to add 250 new jobs

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.
SAINT MARYS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man pleads guilty to construction fraud in Ohio and West Virginia

Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states . The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia says 44-year-old William T. Hurst of Morehead admitted he agreed to building projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The U.S. attorney’s office says Hurst never began the […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Susie Jane and Dick Edward Beggs Jr.

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
LIMA, OH

