ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

One to watch: Emir Taha

By Ammar Kalia
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwERy_0fI2nZsb00
‘Plays like a late-night confessional’: Emir Taha.

Turkish pop is going through an exciting and experimental phase. Where the nation’s most prized musical export was once rare 70s Turkish funk and psychedelic rock unearthed by crate-digging DJs such as Haai and Antal, recent releases from groups such as Şatellites and Altin Gün have fused these psych, synth-pop and Anatolian folk influences with earworming pop melodies to create a new hybrid genre.

The latest artist to embrace this lively fusion is singer-songwriter Emir Taha. The 25-year-old came to prominence with his 2020, two-part debut EP Hoppa, before featuring on Turkish trap star BEGE’s hit single BSG the following year. Tapping into sultry, multilingual R&B by the likes of Omar Apollo and Rosalía, Taha’s output plays like a late-night confessional, pairing languid instrumentals with his whispered falsetto and a trace of stringed saz and oud melodies. The result blends traditional Turkish instrumentation with contemporary songwriting in a subtle, unforced way, reflecting Taha’s time clubbing and living in London and LA, as well as his childhood in Turkey.

“I found a magic moment in the collision of both worlds,” he told NME. On forthcoming single Lades, based on the Turkish saying of doing something while knowing its outcome is futile, he explores the nuances of heartbreak over an infectiously minimal guitar melody. Hopefully, Taha will be mining the intersections of these musical worlds for many releases to come.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mali jihadists claim capture of fighter from Russia’s Wagner group

A jihadist group in Mali claims to have captured a fighter from the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group reportedly fighting Islamist militants in the west African country. “In the first week of April, [we] captured a soldier of the Russian Wagner forces in the Segou region in central Mali,” the GSIM (the Group to Support Islam and Muslims) said in a statement sent to AFP overnight.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Turkey#Songwriting#Turkish#Altin G N#Anatolian#Bege#Nme
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Guitar
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to spill over in dangerous new phase

A series of mysterious explosions in Moldova have raised the threat of Russia’s war in Ukraine spilling over into new territory, with unpredictable consequences. The blasts destroyed radio antennas in a Russian-garrisoned sliver of eastern Moldova along the Ukrainian border, Transnistria, which had been peaceful since a brief conflict in 1992 waged by Kremlin-backed separatists against the Moldovan army.
POLITICS
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Takes Mommy-And-Me Matching to a New Level With All Four of Her Kids

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian knows how to get your attention. In March, she posted bikini pics on a motorcycle and wore caution tape at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris to show support for Ukraine. But her latest Instagram selfie shows her fashion influence extends to all four kids — and it’s so freakin’ cute. Kardashian proved mommy-and-me matching knows no bounds in a picture posted Monday, where she is wearing matching Easter pajamas with daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

250K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy