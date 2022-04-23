ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

By MIKE COOK - Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least...

Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
Projected Lineup: April 23 at Arizona

--- What will the Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko line do tonight in Arizona?. Arguably the greatest show on ice right now, the trio has combined for 76 points (yes, 76 points!) in 15 games since March 26. Robert Thomas is on the longest active point streak...
Yardbarker

Report: Bruce Boudreau “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season

Bruce Boudreau is “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season, according to a report by Rick Dhaliwal. In conversation with Don Taylor on Thursday’s edition of Donnie & Dhali – The Team on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks have substantially warmed up to the prospect of retaining Boudreau, who is signed through the end of the 2021–22 season.
OIL KINGS: Cossa stops 25 as Edmonton wins Game 1

EDMONTON, AB - Sebastian Cossa was perfect between the pipes for 58 minutes while Carter Souch, Dylan Guenther, Jalen Luypen and Luke Prokop lit the lamp as the Oil Kings opened the WHL playoffs with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Edmonton now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round...
Roster Moves: Avalanche Recall Justus Annunen from Eagles

On Saturday morning, the Avalanche announced that the team recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from its AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles. The news comes as a result after goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered an upper-body injury while on the bench and serving as the backup netminder in Friday night's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
Reuters

NHL roundup: Record-setting night for Wild

April 23 - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first Wild player to reach 100 points, Kevin Fiala recorded a career- and franchise-high five assists and Minnesota set club records for single-season wins and points with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.
Game Preview: Avalanche at Jets

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-17-6) AT WINNIPEG JETS (35-32-11) 7:00 PM MT | ROGERS PLACE. The Colorado Avalanche begin the final week of the regular season as they seek a season sweep against the division rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening. Puck will drop at 5 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.
Tri-City Herald

Meet Aron Kiviharju, the 2024 NHL Draft Star

The 2024 NHL draft is still quite far away. We haven't even made it through the 2022 draft year. But at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship, which opened today in Germany, Finnish defender Aron Kiviharju is already making a name for himself. He's been playing above his age group for years now, but what he’s done at the U-20 level in Finland has been record-setting for a U-16 player.
OIL KINGS: Edmonton takes 2-0 series lead on Lethbridge

EDMONTON, AB - Carson Golder scored twice and Sebastian Cossa stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Oil Kings shut out the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Game 2 on Saturday. Thanks to back-to-back victories on home ice at Rogers Place, the Oil Kings hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.
