Pike fair board finds parking solutions, won't remove barns

After backlash over plans to remove three fairgrounds barns to add parking space, the Pike County Fair Board has found an alternate solution. (Sutichak/Getty Images)

PLEASANT HILL — After backlash over plans to remove three fairgrounds barns to add parking space, the Pike County Fair Board has found an alternate solution.

President Michael McKinnon said the board has decided to keep the barns instead of creating a new parking lot after finding a way to prevent congestion on the streets surrounding the fairgrounds.

The board is in conversations with the school district and businesses to put together a plan for parking.

"We are going to work with the school to provide busing from various places," McKinnon said. "We'll be able to park them in different places and transport them to the fairgrounds."

McKinnon said there are a few businesses that have agreed to allow parking, but said they are not being announced until all the plans are locked in.

The board saw how the plan would work a few weeks ago when it had outside parking with transportation during a derby.

"It seemed to have worked out real well for everyone," McKinnon said.

The board originally discussed removing three barns, which have not been used for several years, however the issue of ownership delayed the project and several people spoke against their removal.

"We own the barns, but they sit on property owned by the city," McKinnon said. "It's an odd situation. They've been there forever."

The board leases the space from the city, but have maintained the barns.

The lot would have created at least 100 spaces.

The barns have not been used for several years after the 4-H moved its showing to the Western Illinois Fairgrounds. While FFA will show at the Pike County Fairgrounds, McKinnon said they do not have the large number of animals to use all six barns located at the fairgrounds.

McKinnon said the board will maintain the barns as they currently do, though they will still be vacant.

"They will just be out of use like they have been," McKinnon said.