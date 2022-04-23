ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services...

alerts.weather.gov

