ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Korea split in row over military service for BTS

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo and Raphael Rashid in Seoul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf0Rs_0fI2n7Uk00
BTS have made billions for the South Korean economy.

They generate billions for the South Korean economy and have helped turned the country into a cultural superpower, but must Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook – the seven members of the K-pop phenomenon BTS – start swapping their stage outfits for military uniforms?

Less than three weeks before South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office, the country is gripped by a debate over who, if anyone, should be exempt from compulsory national service – long seen as essential preparation for a potential conflict with its volatile neighbour, North Korea.

While admiration for the band is widespread, South Koreans are divided over plans that will soon be debated in the national assembly to allow the performers, who are all in their 20s, to skip almost two years in uniform in recognition of their stellar contribution to the country’s international reputation.

The award-winning group – who have sold more than 30m albums worldwide and picked up two Grammy nominations on their way to reaching the top of the US and UK charts – have been at the centre of speculation over an exemption since 2020, when they became the first K-pop band to reach No 1 on the US chart, with their song Dynamite.

That year, Moon Jae-in, who will leave the presidential Blue House next month, thanked the singers for raising the profile of K-pop, while the national assembly passed a law allowing pop stars to defer their national service until they are 30, with the permission of the culture ministry.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for at least 18 months, to defend the country against threats from North Korea, which recently resumed test-launches of long-range ballistic missiles. Aware that many resent having to take two years away from their jobs, Yoon has vowed to increase their military salaries.

Under the current law, only Olympic and Asian Games medallists and globally recognised award-winning classical musicians are exempt or allowed to perform alternative public service. They include Cho Seong-jin, the first Korean pianist to win the International Chopin Piano Competition, and Tottenham striker Son Heung-min. He did a three-week service after getting an exemption, along with his South Korea teammates, after they beat Japan to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

But momentum is growing for a change that recognises the huge contribution made by the country’s pop stars. BTS alone are worth more than $3.54bn (£2.8bn) annually to the South Korean economy, according to a 2018 report by Hyundai Research Institute – equivalent to the contribution made by 26 medium-sized companies. The institute said the band was the reason 800,000 foreign tourists had visited the country the previous year.

South Korea, which is technically still at war with North Korea, does not look kindly on celebrities who attempt to wriggle out of military service. Steve Yoo, an actor and singer also known as Yoo Seung-jun, was deported and banned from entering the country after he avoided conscription by becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2002, months before he was due to be drafted.

While polls show most South Koreans support an alternative to compulsory military service for BTS, some voiced concern that, without clear guidelines, a change in the law could be exploited by less deserving celebrities.

All male South Koreans “have a duty to fulfil their national defence obligations”, said Choi Hyung-seok, a 32-year-old office worker.

“It is true BTS are promoting national prestige but the standards for evaluating national prestige are too vague,” he told the Observer. “If famous singers are exempted from military service, starting with BTS, there will probably be many cases of abuse. I think it’s important to have some flexibility so that male celebrities can do their work as well as serve the country.”

Kim Jong-woo, a university student in the capital, admitted he felt “uncomfortable” supporting an exemption, but added: “It would make South Korea more powerful and attractive, and boost the country’s soft power, if people like Son Heung-min and BTS were able to continue their careers as musicians or athletes, rather than serving in an infantry unit or marching band for one-and-a-half years.”

An exemption could alienate large numbers of young men – many of whom voted for the incoming president – at a time when they feel increasingly left behind by rising property prices and pressure on the job market.

Under the existing law, BTS’s 29-year-old singer Jin – whose real name is Kim Seok-jin – will have to report for duty by the end of this year, while the other six members, born between 1993 and 1997, have a little more time to focus on their performing careers.

BTS’s singers have previously indicated they will answer the call of duty when the time comes, but have not commented on the bill awaiting debate in the national assembly.

Their agency, Hybe, has urged MPs to decide before Moon’s term ends on 10 May. Delaying a vote would result in “endless discussion”, the agency’s chief communication office, Lee Jin-hyeong, said recently.

“The uncertainty is weighing on us. Hopefully, the matter can be concluded soon,” Lee said, according to the Korea Herald, adding that the artists were “finding it difficult to deal with the issue”.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Kim Seok Jin
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Military Service#Rm#South Koreans#Blue House#The National Assembly
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

250K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy