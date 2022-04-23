ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH...EASTERN STANLY AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Thomasville to near Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Thomasville around 200 PM EDT. Randleman around 215 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet...and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall back below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
City
Eagle Lake, MN
City
Elysian, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Blue Earth County, MN
County
Waseca County, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Waseca, MN
City
Montgomery, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
Le Center, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
FOX 21 Online

Public Works Crews Responding to Road Washouts in Northern St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- St. Louis County Public Works crews closed parts of several roads in the Northern part of the county, due to excessive rain and snowmelt Saturday. According to Public Works Deputy Director Brian Boder, crews have closed portions of several roads as they work to repair culverts that have washed out, and are posting warning signs in other places where water is covering parts of the roadway.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 46.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 45.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 45.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 46.0 feet tomorrow. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Staunton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Staunton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE EASTERN CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Hermitage and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STAUNTON, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet...and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall back below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#The Twin Cities
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amherst A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Amherst County through 145 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant View, or near Forks Of Buffalo, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Clifford Pleasant View New Glasgow Lowesville and Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Greater Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern McDowell, northeastern Rutherford, western Alexander, eastern Caldwell, northwestern Cleveland and Burke Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Lenoir to 3 miles northwest of Rutherfordton. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Spindale, Gamewell and Hudson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, northern Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and south central Burke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Shelby, or over Casar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Cooksville, Vale and Propst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 10 PM tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas should subside enough for the rip risk to drop to moderate levels for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF THE REGION FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF THE REGION * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Crane, Davis Mountains Foothills, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Martin; Midland; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF THE REGION FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF THE REGION * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy