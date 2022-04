The Utah State football team capped off its spring practices with its annual Blue vs. White Spring Game Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. Using a special scoring system that awarded points for touchdowns as well as other additional statistics, Blue (the offense) defeated White (the defense) 64-29 in what was an energetic and lively finish to Blake Anderson’s second spring practice session as the program’s head coach.

LOGAN, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO