Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton basketball camp set for June 27-July 1 in Willoughby

The prospect of veteran Ricky Rubio returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers next season is apparently “highly likely,” according to a new report. “[Collin] Sexton could be retained in restricted free agency, helping alleviate some of [Darius] Garland’s scoring burden,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “Caris LeVert should be more acclimated after a full offseason. He vows to be even better. Both players could be viewed as ‘additions.’ The hole at point guard is reserved for a stabilizing veteran — Ricky Rubio, Delon Wright or Tyus Jones, among others. Rubio’s relationship with the organization increases the chances of returning, with one source maintaining that it’s ‘highly likely.'”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO