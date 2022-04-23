Loud Fest, Concerts in the Park bring Sacramento’s Nate Curry back to live performances

Sacramento music artist Nate Curry is performing this weekend during the Loud Festival music event in a lineup featuring Rick Ross, Too $hort, Blocboy JB, Young Bleu, Lil Duval, and more.

Loud Festival, is a two-day festival presented by KSFM 102.5 and RDA Entertainment, has Curry performing on Sunday during an afternoon set. Tickets are available on Eventbrite by searching “Loud Festival”. Tickets are sold by individual days.

For Curry, he’s looking forward to the festival as he prepares to kick off a series of performances in Sacramento and other locations.

He recalled the first time he felt embraced after a live performance, it was at Golden Bear, a Sacramento bar in midtown. He had a group called LSDS with artists, Black Moses and Nicotine.

It wasn’t his first performance, Curry’s earliest memory of performing onstage was when he was 3 or 4. He was onstage playing with action figures when his dad handed him a microphone to perform in front of a crowd.

Young Curry did not know any lyrics, at the time, but he rhymed syllables on beat.

He was brought up in an underground hip-hop era and was introduced to its culture through his father, Nate Curry, who was in a Sacramento-based rap group called The CUF (California Underground Funk).

“It was always in the house. My pops was always making beats. He always had shows and I super gravitated towards that. He would bring me to the studio when he couldn’t find a babysitter. I’d just be running around trying to battle all his homies,” said Curry.

Music was in his DNA, it was always a part of Curry. He originally grew up in Davis, but was born in Sacramento where he ultimately finished high school.

Over time, music and performing became his career, becoming influenced by his father, and other artists such as J Dilla, Phonte of Little Brother, Erykah Badu, and hip-hop group, A Tribe Called Quest.

“Hip hop is my everything, I consider hip hop like my religion,” said Curry.

He’s become a singer, rapper, producer, composer, and songwriter. Creatively, he said he wants to see what else he can add to the list.

“I’ve unlocked so many new skills. I just have such a different level of calmness, optimism, and self trust, that I’m going to just keep taking it to another level,” said Curry.

When he couldn’t perform because of COVID-19, it took a mental toll and put him in a rut. Prior to the shutdown, he was making a living off his music and touring.

“I’ve always loved performing,” said Curry. “I think I took it for granted, I didn’t realize how much I needed it therapeutically over these past few years. I didn’t realize that it could have been something that I was missing.”

After the Loud Festival, Curry said he is excited to headline Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park this May.

Now that things are opening up again, he continues to fill up his calendar with dates, looking to get back to performing and touring.