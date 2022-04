The Silicon Power XS70 (starts at $124.99 for the 1TB version we tested), the first gaming SSD we've reviewed from this drive maker, will tempt budget-minded storage shoppers. Even with its included heatsink, it's thin enough to fit into a PlayStation 5, so it should fit desktop and most laptop M.2 slots. Available in capacities of up to 4TB, it's a good way to add a game library to your rig or console, but its gaming and other benchmark scores were middling at best—it fell well short of its rated sequential write speed and was the slowest drive in our test group at 4K reads.

