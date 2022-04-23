Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone in the Oval Office of the White House during his term in the White House. In the background is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson which Trump had installed in the first few days of his administration. [Associated Press]

FROM THE LEFT

From “Can The Democratic Party Define Itself?” an interview of historian Michael Kazin by Isaac Chotiner in The New Yorker at bit.ly/3xGf2Cy.

The context: With midterm elections approaching, the historian Michael Kazin discusses the problem of “moral capitalism” and the uneasy alliances at the heart of the Democrats’ economic movement.

The excerpt, from one of Kazin’s answers: There’s also, I think, a strand of what I call “moral capitalism” that was true for (Andrew) Jackson, and was true for F.D.R., and, for all of his problems, for Joe Biden as well. The form it took for each of them was quite different, but in each case moral capitalism meant standing for the interests and needs of ordinary people — small-business people, small farmers, wage earners—and against the big interests: against Wall Street, the big investor, and now, of course, big corporations like Walmart and Amazon. I think there’s continuity there in rhetoric and ideology, even though the meaning of all that rhetoric has changed in major ways.

From “We Don’t Need Billionaires Like Elon Musk,” by Paris Marx in Jacobin at bit.ly/386hTtB.

The context, from the author: Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter in the name of free speech is the latest example of his hubris. It’s not just that Elon Musk shouldn’t own Twitter — billionaires shouldn’t even exist.

The excerpt: If we think about the ideal means of governing a platform like Twitter, it wouldn’t be rule by the world’s richest man. Certainly, having some regulations by representative governments could help, but in a truly democratic society, it would be governed by users, workers, and other stakeholders.

From “Never Again, Again,” by Susan Bigelow Reynolds in Commonweal at bit.ly/3MjuzvY.

The context, from the author Calls for world peace no longer interest us. They should.

The excerpt: I am struck by how thoroughly we ... have lost the taste for world peace. We know too much and too little. Indeed, throughout decades of U.S. military involvement in the Middle East, Americans heard remarkably little about peace, even aspirationally. In a post-9/11 world, the other side of war was not peace but merely less-visible war, war that was drone-operated and remote and ignorable.

FROM THE RIGHT

From “Divorce, Florida-Style,” by Neal B. Freeman in The National Review at bit.ly/3jUg8Te.

The context, from the author: Eavesdrop on any pair of political obsessives (in Tallahassee) — media types, campaign consultants, lobbyists, the rent-seekers of all parties — and you will hear them veer quickly toward the most reliable conversation-starter in this politically obsessed town. The Split. The political marriage of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, never passionate but for a time mutually convenient, is all but over. The only questions that remain are when it will end and how ugly it will get.

The excerpt: Trump likes to say, and he does so with Trumpian repetition, that in 2018 DeSantis was at 3 percent in the polls (not quite) and that without a Trump endorsement DeSantis would have lost the gubernatorial election (probably so). That spring, after trailing for months in statewide polls, DeSantis gave up running as DeSantis and began to run as Trump-Lite. His lead TV spot featured DeSantis sprawled on the living-room rug, teaching his toddling children how to build a wall with tiny blocks. That fall, DeSantis was elected by less than 1 percent of the vote over one of the worst Democratic candidates in state history: Andrew Gillum, a (formerly) closeted bisexual man, married to a woman, with a large drug problem and a wafer-thin resume.

From “J.D. Vance, You’re Hired,” by Sohrab Ahmari in The American Conservative at bit.ly/3jVNcKm.

The context, from the author: Donald Trump has made a courageous decision in backing the Hillbilly Elegy author in the Ohio GOP Senate primary.

The excerpt: J.D. Vance has courage, of the kind Trump must have recognized when he decided to endorse Vance, over and against the opposition and underhanded scheming of much of the Republican establishment, including inside the Buckeye State GOP.

From “Why We Have Record Inflation And It’s Probably Not Going Away Fast,” by Nathan Lewis in The Federalist at bit.ly/3L1g2F2.

The context, from the author: Economists’ track record at diagnosing and resolving ‘inflation’ problems over the past 70 years or so has been very bad.

The excerpt: In the end, we really have only two options: the gold standard, or the “Ph.D. standard.” We either put our faith in gold, or we put our faith in a floating fiat currency run by eggheads with Ph.Ds. We used to put our faith in gold, and after nearly 200 years, ended up the wealthiest country in the history of the world. The final decade of the gold standard era — the 1960s — was possibly the best since 1914. The Ph.D. standard can be tolerable for a while, but the long-term trends are clear: a pattern of artificial boom and bust, accompanied by a long, slow (or sometimes short, fast) decline in currency value.