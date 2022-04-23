ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

I-Team Investigation: Uplift Our Homeless reveals successes and failures of new effort to get people into permanent homes

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
I-Team Investigation: Uplift Our Homeless airs Thursday at 6:00 pm on KESQ News Channel 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woKhj_0fI2hjyF00

“Thank God I’m still alive,” said Leonard McGensy while talking to News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl in his temporary apartment located in downtown Cathedral City. It's a new feeling for McGensy to have a roof over his head and not be living on the streets of Indio.

An I-Team investigation is uncovering the successes and failures of a program working to identify people like McGensy, the Coachella Valley's chronically homeless people and get them off the streets forever.

“I love every minute of it because it’s warm at night," said McGensy. "I don’t have to worry about who’s going to come running through that park shooting or chasing somebody,” McGensy added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzqyw_0fI2hjyF00
Leonard McGensy discusses his life and new hope due to the CV 200 program


Homelessness and addiction are things McGensy knows all too well. For 12 years he’s sought help at Indio’s ABC Recovery Center, Martha’s Village and Kitchen, and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. But most recently living in his car– here– behind Indio’s Dr. Carreon Park.

“Who’s to say what's going to take place in a public park,” McGensy said. He says he prays those days are forever behind him. “When they said they were going to put me in a place, this is what they did,” McGensy added.

After 12 years on the streets of the Coachella Valley, living out of his car, McGensy accepted help from the Coachella Valley Association of Government’s CV-200 program. It’s a list of our area’s chronically homeless, who don’t want to be in a shelter and have frequent contact with police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc0hv_0fI2hjyF00

Last year, the CV200 placed 144 homeless people into temporary homes. 32 returned to the streets, program failures. But 75 moved into permanent housing– a more than two to one success ratio.

Coachella Valley Association of Governments Executive Director Tom Kirk said, “You see that same person on the corner every day for the past three years and you think, 'Is there any way we can help that person? And we are.'"

We’ve just obtained the latest numbers for the first quarter of this year from CVAG. On Thursday, see how much money local cities are contributing to this program, more successes and failures, what it takes to help a homeless person get into a permanent home, and the ultimate cost to taxpayers. Also, what happens to those who fail, returning to the streets.
Kirk said, "It isn't cheap. But neither is having chronically homeless people on the street."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gsfv_0fI2hjyF00
Leonard McGensy in a home provided by the CV 200 program

McGensy is just celebrating his new shot at life and says he'd recommend this CV 200 program to anyone who's walked the same walk he has.

“I would inform them they need to do as well as I did," said McGensy, adding "Come and talk to these people at the CVAG.”

Watch Uplift Our Homeless, our latest I-Team report Thursday at 6:00 pm on KESQ News Channel 3.

The post I-Team Investigation: Uplift Our Homeless reveals successes and failures of new effort to get people into permanent homes appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

Related
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona woman to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Indio motel occupant

A 31-year-old Arizona woman accused of gunning down another woman at an Indio motel must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Carla Sharese Flores allegedly gunned down 27-year-old Ashley Brito of Thousand Palms at the City Center Motel last year.    Following a preliminary hearing at the Southwest Justice Center The post Arizona woman to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Indio motel occupant appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Society
Indio, CA
Society
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County is named nation's No. 1 fleet

San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella weekends brought fewer crowds, some Palm Springs business owners say

The 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival is officially in the books. It was a busy couple of weekends for the East Valley, while Palm Springs felt only some of that Coachella rush. Many businesses were prepared for the surge in customers. “We’ve been very very happy with numbers that we’ve seen so far this The post Coachella weekends brought fewer crowds, some Palm Springs business owners say appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 40 festival bus shuttle drivers treated for food poisoning

Music festival season in the valley could not be possible without the countless bus drivers that take festival-goers to and from the festival grounds. Riverside County Fire Department dispatchers got reports after midnight on Monday of several sub-contracted festival shuttle drivers becoming ill with food poisoning at the county fairgrounds in Indio. "We received multiple 911 The post More than 40 festival bus shuttle drivers treated for food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#New Hope#Uplift#News Channel 3#Abc Recovery Center
KTLA.com

3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter, video shows

Two people are suspected of breaking into a Jurupa Valley animal shelter on Sunday and stealing three dogs. A deputy responded to the shelter Sunday morning and took a report after employees discovered the missing dogs and broken locks, Riverside County Animal Services said in a news release. Two of...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs is taking the next steps to remove the Frank Bogert statue

An update on the controversial Frank Bogert statue tonight. Palm Springs is moving forward with removing the figure from city hall. Tonight marked the 60-day deadline to suggest moving the statue to other locations but officials say no one has come forward. The Bogert statue will likely end up in storage until the city of The post Palm Springs is taking the next steps to remove the Frank Bogert statue appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Regional spokesman says hospital is working to resolve staffing issues ahead of nurse pickets

A spokesman for Desert Regional Medical Center conceded today the hospital has been dealing with staffing issues, but the facility is "exercising all options" to bolster its ranks and is committed to reaching a labor agreement with unionized nurses.   Registered nurses at the hospital and eight other medical centers are planning to hold pickets Wednesday The post Desert Regional spokesman says hospital is working to resolve staffing issues ahead of nurse pickets appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio gains recognition from California Housing Department

The City of Indio has been officially certified and approved for its updated Housing Element.  City Manager Bryan Montgomery said that the formally approved housing element will increase the diversity and production of houses in Indio over the next eight years. “Putting together this plan was a huge task involving robust public engagement during a The post Indio gains recognition from California Housing Department appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints

Valley residents are experiencing the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival after both were canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic. The festivals bring people from around the world to the valley. Nearby residents have noticed more traffic, delays, road closures, and noise near the festival The post Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters stop advance of mulch fire threatening structures in Thousand Palms

Firefighters reported progress Tuesday morning in stopping a mulch fire that spread to a grove of palm trees in Thousand Palms. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. along the 29000 block of Calle Castillo Lane. Crews were expected to be on the scene for several hours for mopping up. As of midnight, Cal Fire The post Firefighters stop advance of mulch fire threatening structures in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor facility

During a board meeting on Friday at College of the Desert, trustees voted yes to building the automotive facility at its original location in Cathedral City. The decision came after a reconsideration announcement and renewed debates between the community and college about the location of the facility. Three sites were up for consideration by the The post College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor facility appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy