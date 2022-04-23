ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisory issued for NE Portage neighborhood

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in northeast Portage.

The advisory is in effect in the area around the Sprinkle Road and Winthrop Drive intersection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBnee_0fI2h3B600
Courtesy of the city of Portage.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Saturday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon.

