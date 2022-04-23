Boil water advisory issued for NE Portage neighborhood

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in northeast Portage.

The advisory is in effect in the area around the Sprinkle Road and Winthrop Drive intersection.

Courtesy of the city of Portage.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Saturday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.