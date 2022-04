The New York Yankees infamous sign-stealing letter has been revealed and it’s proven to be a whole lot of nothing. All the excitement surrounding the New York Yankees and their sign-stealing letter from a few years back has been revealed. Well, let us be there first to tell you it has fallen way short of expectations, as all it has really done here is confirmed the Yankees used their replay room to decode signs and relay them to runners.

BOSTON, MA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO