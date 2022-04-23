ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tesla Model Y crashes into a $3.5 million jet after being ‘summoned’

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
A new video has surfaced on Reddit that shows a Tesla vehicle crashing into a $3.5 million Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a precarious way by the owner at a Cirrus event at Spokane’s Felts Field airport. Tesla Model Y has a feature called “Smart Summon” that allows the driver to push a button on their phone to call the car to come to them autonomously.

A sight to behold

In this video, we can see the summoned car going all the way up to a Cirrus Vision jet and colliding with its tail. It then still keeps pushing forward until it has turned the jet around in a complete half-circle before it finally comes to a halt. It's quite a sight to behold.

“I also drive a Tesla Model Y - but was not the poor soul (with poor decision-making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft - only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!” wrote the video's poster in another Reddit entry.

"I can’t be the only one that thinks it’s not the best idea to autonomously summon your Tesla past a bunch of very expensive Cirruses.🧐 lucky for the owner they probably hit the most expensive plane there," wrote a Reddit user underneath the first post.

Many glitches

Smart summon has been known to have many glitches, even occasionally crashing into poles. CEO Elon Musk has described the feature as “Tesla’s most viral feature" but that definitely does not make it its safest.

Of course, like any of Tesla’s Autopilot features or Full Self-Driving Beta, owners need to stay attentive at all times, something this particular owner clearly wasn't doing, or he would have taken control and stopped the crash. Perhaps he summoned the vehicle by accident simply by sitting on the app's button?

Guest
3d ago

This sounds like a setup for an insurance claim considering most airports are fenced in and cars are not allowed on the tarmac.

