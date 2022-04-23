This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Is 2022's Best-Performing Dow Stock (and It's Not Even Close)

We're not even four months into the year. Yet already, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock is up 46% year to date (YTD) -- much higher than any of the other 29 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEMKT: DJIA) .

High oil and gas prices tell only part of the story behind Chevron's success. Here's what separates Chevron from other oil and gas stocks and why it's still a buy despite its stock price hovering right around an all-time high.

Performance of the Dow stocks in 2022

The DJIA has spent years underperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite . And although the index is down 4.9% YTD, that's better than both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are down 6.7% and 12.8%, respectively.

Fifteen of the DJIA components -- exactly half -- are outperforming the index so far this year while the other 15 are underperforming. Here's a breakdown by company.

Company Ticker YTD Performance (as of End of Day 4/13/2022) Chevron CVX 46.3% Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) 17.4% Dow (NYSE: DOW) 13.1% Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) 12.7% Merck (NYSE: MRK) 12.4% American Express (NYSE: AXP) 9.8% Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) 9.3% Walmart (NYSE: WMT) 8.7% United Health (NYSE: UNH) 6.9% Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) 5.6% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 5.6% Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) 4.2% Visa (NYSE: V) (1.6%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) (2.5%) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) (4%) Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA (4.9%) International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) (5.6%) McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) (6.2%) Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) (6.6%) Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (8.7%) Boeing (NYSE: BA) (9.2%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) (14.5%) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (14.5%) Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) (14.6%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) (15.8%) 3M (NYSE: MMM) (16.3%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) (17.7%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) (19.6%) Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) (23%) Nike (NYSE: NKE) (23.5%) Home Depot (NYSE: HD) (25.2%)

Investors will quickly notice that the stocks that have carried the broader market higher over recent years, such as Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Nike, and Home Depot, are all down YTD -- whereas companies in the energy, industrials, materials, and consumer staples sectors are doing quite well.

A well-rounded oil and gas giant

Chevron has a reputation for having the best balance sheet of the integrated oil majors , especially over the last five years or so as its capital expenditures have dramatically decreased.

Chevron has lower financial-debt-to-equity and debt-to-capital ratios than ExxonMobil , BP , Shell , and TotalEnergies -- which is a sign that its capital structure is less dependent on debt than those of its peers.

The Chevron of today is a lean oil major focused on achieving a low cost of production so it can generate positive free cash flow even when oil is in the low $40s per barrel. That strategy was put to the test in 2020 when West Texas Intermediate crude oil averaged $39.17 per barrel for the year. Sure enough, Chevron lost billions. But it suffered less than its peers.

A strong performer during good times and bad

Chevron stock is a few percentage points off its all-time high as oil and gas prices show no signs of going down anytime soon. Russia is one of the largest oil-and-gas-exporting nations in the world along with Saudi Arabia and the United States. But the war in Ukraine has led many European countries and the U.S. to either flat-out ban Russian energy imports or begin swiftly working toward solutions to wean themselves off Russian imports -- such as by constructing liquefied natural gas import terminals in Europe.

If oil and gas prices stay high, Chevron will continue to have outsize profits . But even if prices fall, Chevron has a wide margin of error where it can still do incredibly well . This efficient portfolio is one of the reasons Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat and can support its growing dividend and stock repurchases. (A Dividend Aristocrat is an S&P 500 component that has paid and raised its dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.)

Chevron's upside potential and 3.4% dividend yield give it a one-two punch for long-term investors who like a financially strong company and are also interested in generating passive income.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .