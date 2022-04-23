ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Is 2022's Best-Performing Dow Stock (and It's Not Even Close)

By Daniel Foelber
 3 days ago

We're not even four months into the year. Yet already, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock is up 46% year to date (YTD) -- much higher than any of the other 29 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEMKT: DJIA) .

High oil and gas prices tell only part of the story behind Chevron's success. Here's what separates Chevron from other oil and gas stocks and why it's still a buy despite its stock price hovering right around an all-time high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7ZYc_0fI2cMXl00

Image source: Getty Images.

Performance of the Dow stocks in 2022

The DJIA has spent years underperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite . And although the index is down 4.9% YTD, that's better than both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are down 6.7% and 12.8%, respectively.

Fifteen of the DJIA components -- exactly half -- are outperforming the index so far this year while the other 15 are underperforming. Here's a breakdown by company.

Company

Ticker

YTD Performance (as of End of Day 4/13/2022)

Chevron

CVX

46.3%

Travelers Companies

(NYSE: TRV)

17.4%

Dow

(NYSE: DOW)

13.1%

Amgen

(NASDAQ: AMGN)

12.7%

Merck

(NYSE: MRK)

12.4%

American Express

(NYSE: AXP)

9.8%

Coca-Cola

(NYSE: KO)

9.3%

Walmart

(NYSE: WMT)

8.7%

United Health

(NYSE: UNH)

6.9%

Caterpillar

(NYSE: CAT)

5.6%

Johnson & Johnson

(NYSE: JNJ)

5.6%

Verizon Communications

(NYSE: VZ)

4.2%

Visa

(NYSE: V)

(1.6%)

Procter & Gamble

(NYSE: PG)

(2.5%)

Apple

(NASDAQ: AAPL)

(4%)

Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA

(4.9%)

International Business Machines

(NYSE: IBM)

(5.6%)

McDonald's

(NYSE: MCD)

(6.2%)

Honeywell International

(NASDAQ: HON)

(6.6%)

Intel

(NASDAQ: INTC)

(8.7%)

Boeing

(NYSE: BA)

(9.2%)

Walgreens Boots Alliance

(NASDAQ: WBA)

(14.5%)

Microsoft

(NASDAQ: MSFT)

(14.5%)

Walt Disney

(NYSE: DIS)

(14.6%)

Goldman Sachs

(NYSE: GS)

(15.8%)

3M

(NYSE: MMM)

(16.3%)

Cisco Systems

(NASDAQ: CSCO)

(17.7%)

JPMorgan Chase

(NYSE: JPM)

(19.6%)

Salesforce

(NYSE: CRM)

(23%)

Nike

(NYSE: NKE)

(23.5%)

Home Depot

(NYSE: HD)

(25.2%)

Data source: YCharts.

Investors will quickly notice that the stocks that have carried the broader market higher over recent years, such as Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Nike, and Home Depot, are all down YTD -- whereas companies in the energy, industrials, materials, and consumer staples sectors are doing quite well.

A well-rounded oil and gas giant

Chevron has a reputation for having the best balance sheet of the integrated oil majors , especially over the last five years or so as its capital expenditures have dramatically decreased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FayIj_0fI2cMXl00

CVX Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Chevron has lower financial-debt-to-equity and debt-to-capital ratios than ExxonMobil , BP , Shell , and TotalEnergies -- which is a sign that its capital structure is less dependent on debt than those of its peers.

The Chevron of today is a lean oil major focused on achieving a low cost of production so it can generate positive free cash flow even when oil is in the low $40s per barrel. That strategy was put to the test in 2020 when West Texas Intermediate crude oil averaged $39.17 per barrel for the year. Sure enough, Chevron lost billions. But it suffered less than its peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6SXv_0fI2cMXl00

CVX Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

A strong performer during good times and bad

Chevron stock is a few percentage points off its all-time high as oil and gas prices show no signs of going down anytime soon. Russia is one of the largest oil-and-gas-exporting nations in the world along with Saudi Arabia and the United States. But the war in Ukraine has led many European countries and the U.S. to either flat-out ban Russian energy imports or begin swiftly working toward solutions to wean themselves off Russian imports -- such as by constructing liquefied natural gas import terminals in Europe.

If oil and gas prices stay high, Chevron will continue to have outsize profits . But even if prices fall, Chevron has a wide margin of error where it can still do incredibly well . This efficient portfolio is one of the reasons Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat and can support its growing dividend and stock repurchases. (A Dividend Aristocrat is an S&P 500 component that has paid and raised its dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.)

Chevron's upside potential and 3.4% dividend yield give it a one-two punch for long-term investors who like a financially strong company and are also interested in generating passive income.

