The 12-5 San Francisco Giants have won four straight as they host the 9-8 Oakland Athletics tonight at 9:45 PM EST in the first game of a two-game set. Oakland has lost two of three behind a lifeless offense, scoring only three runs total in their last three games. They'll aim to bounce back against Giants starter Carlos Rodón, who has picked right up where he left off after a stellar 2021. He has a 1.06 ERA through three starts and once again looks like one of the best arms in baseball.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO