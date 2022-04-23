Teen hit in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shooter hit a teenager during a drive-by incident in the Bronx early Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:40 a.m., someone driving a white car approached a group in the vicinity of Castle Hill and Cincinnatus avenues before firing two gunshots, hitting the 17-year-old victim in the abdomen, authorities said. The suspect fled northbound on Castle Hill Avenue, while the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.