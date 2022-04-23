ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Memorial service set for Walter Mondale

WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEF6a_0fI2Z2w100

A memorial service for the late Walter Monday is May 1 on the U-of-M campus.

The long-time Minnesota statesman who rose to the office of vice president died April 19, 2021 at the age of 93.

Governor Walz, and US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith will speak during the memorial at Northrup Auditorium.

Born in the Minnesota community of Ceylon in 1928, Mondale attended Macalester College in St. Paul before transferring to the U-of-M, completing his undergraduate degree in political science in 1951.

After becoming Minnesota attorney general in 1961, Mondale was appointed US Senator in 1964 to replace Hubert Humphrey, who had been elected vice president under President Lyndon Johnson.

Mondale joined Jimmy Carter on the Democratic presidential ticket in 1976, and the pair, known by many as "Grits and Fritz", defeated the ticket of the incumbent Gerald Ford and Bob Dole.

After Carter lost the 1980 election, Mondale ran for president in 1984, with Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate.

He lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan, who gained a second term.

Mondale later served as US ambassador to Japan.

Comments / 37

Captain America
2d ago

Never agreed with his politics. However, men of his era could reach across the isle, compromise and get things done. A true statesman. RIP Mr. Mondale.

Reply(2)
3
Roger
3d ago

I thought it was George Soros for a second and got my hopes up.

Reply(5)
18
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says joining US military ‘like throwing your life away’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said joining the military “is like throwing your life away” with President Joe Biden as Commander-in-Chief. During an appearance on former Fox News host Lou Dobbs’ podcast last week, Greene slammed the Biden administration’s “woke” training and vaccine mandate, as reported by Newsweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Ceylon, MN
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Geraldine Ferraro
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Gerald Ford
CBS Minnesota

After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A graveside service in St. Paul on Saturday honored a woman who had been resting in an unmarked grave for 106 years. The service held at Union Cemetery for Emma Anderson, who served in the Salvation Army in the early 1900s, left her with a grave marker. In her lifetime, Anderson worked with Swedish immigrants in the St. Paul area. Maj. Paul Moore with the Salvation Army heard about Anderson’s story earlier this year. He wanted to honor Anderson with a headstone. “It’s a sad story…so we’re glad that we can honor her now,” Moore said. (credit: CBS) When Anderson died in 1916, she had no relatives left to put a stone on her grave. “Our mens group has about 15 to 20 members, and they jumped right in to raise the $800 so we could have a stone out here,” Moore said. “We just wanted something simple, something to mark where she is.” When Anderson died in July of 1916, she was honored by her fellow Salvation Army officers with a funeral service and procession down St. Paul’s Payne Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macalester College#Democratic
CBS News

Transcript: Sen. Elizabeth Warren on "Face the Nation," April 24, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts that aired Sunday, April 24, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to politics. The midterm elections, we are just over six months away from them. And the question is, will Democrats be able to hold both the House and the Senate? Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren joins us now from Boston. Good morning to you. Senator, I know you have some strong thoughts on the matter. I read your op-ed this week and you warned Democrats could face disaster because they promised more than President Biden has delivered. Why do you think Democrats may lose the majority?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy

CARROLL, Ia. — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s amazing to think how far our country has fallen in […] The post Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

Mike Pence's shadow campaign for the presidency begins to take shape

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Speaking to students at the University of Virginia on Tuesday night, former Vice President Mike Pence sounded like a man comfortable in his own skin. He laughed his way past a questioner who wanted him to sign a Joe Biden tank top. And when asked what he would say to one of his children if they came out as gay, Pence replied, “I would look him in the eye and say, ‘I love you.’”
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy