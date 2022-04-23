Memorial service set for Walter Mondale

A memorial service for the late Walter Monday is May 1 on the U-of-M campus.

The long-time Minnesota statesman who rose to the office of vice president died April 19, 2021 at the age of 93.

Governor Walz, and US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith will speak during the memorial at Northrup Auditorium.

Born in the Minnesota community of Ceylon in 1928, Mondale attended Macalester College in St. Paul before transferring to the U-of-M, completing his undergraduate degree in political science in 1951.

After becoming Minnesota attorney general in 1961, Mondale was appointed US Senator in 1964 to replace Hubert Humphrey, who had been elected vice president under President Lyndon Johnson.

Mondale joined Jimmy Carter on the Democratic presidential ticket in 1976, and the pair, known by many as "Grits and Fritz", defeated the ticket of the incumbent Gerald Ford and Bob Dole.

After Carter lost the 1980 election, Mondale ran for president in 1984, with Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate.

He lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan, who gained a second term.

Mondale later served as US ambassador to Japan.