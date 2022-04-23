Man arrested for fatal Bronx shooting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old victim in the Bronx on Friday.

Supreme Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons and drugs possession in the death of Johnathan Maldonado, authorities said.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of a man shot near East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue. Officers found Maldonado unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso, officials said.

Maldonado was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams was taken into custody near the location of the incident where police also recovered a gun.

Cops are still investigating the shooting.