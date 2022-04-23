Investigation underway after car slams into Malden home

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Wednesday night for showing up to a Plymouth resident’s house to fight over a “mutual romantic interest.”. 29-year-old Payton Wright was seen leaving the residence in his vehicle when officers arrived on scene. After failing to stop for Officer...
DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front...
SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters helped put out a pair of brush fires that broke out Saturday at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, the MassDCR said. The brush fires occurred as volunteers were working to clean up invasive plants from the state park on Park Serve Day. "A big thanks...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering his girlfriend who was found dead in her Belleville home last month, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Belleville Police announced Friday. On March 12, friends and family of the woman, 50-year-old Candy Torres, were unable to reach...
BOSTON — Two girls who went missing in Boston Saturday night have been found safe, Boston Police said. Police issued a missing person alert for 11-year-old Champee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill on Sunday. They were seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave. together on foot at approximately 6:12 p.m. on April 23, police said.
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
CHELSEA, Mass. — A vehicle wanted by authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting involving a 68-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts, grandmother is now in police custody. Police said the silver Subaru was located in Lynn and then towed to the Chelsea Police Department, where authorities were waiting for a search warrant.
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people riding a tandem bicycle in Cambridge were injured when a passing driver hit them with a car door, police said. The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Street and Third Street, according to tweets from the Cambridge Police Department. Police said...
