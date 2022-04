RADAR CHECK: A few showers are over the northern third of Alabama this afternoon under a deep upper trough rotating through the state. Some sleet and graupel (granular snow pellets) have mixed with the rain in spots across the Tennessee Valley due to the very cold air aloft. Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy over north Alabama, with a partly to mostly sunny sky for the southern counties of the state. Temperatures are well below average; many communities north of Birmingham are holding in the 40s. The average high for April 8 in Birmingham is 73.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO