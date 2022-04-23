ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'Something about the Marine Corps That Gets The Corral Family Going!'

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6vt8_0fI2XZnv00

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral thanks the Marines and his family with a message to the military community

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and after a month of pre-draft visits, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is ready for whatever happens on draft night.

Helping prepare Corral for one of the biggest moments of his life is his military family, which includes eight members who served in the United States Marine Corps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wClh0_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdJTG_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtcxG_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Thanks to a partnership with USAA, Corral was able to honor the military and his family members with a thank you message to the military community.

In the video, Corral gives credit to his family for influencing him to have more discipline, a trait that every NFL quarterback needs if he wants to be successful.

"I come from a very disciplined family," said Corral. "We do everything the right way. It's not about how slow or fast you do it, just making sure you do it correctly and in the right way. I feel like that's my approach to football."

Corral showed discipline for the Rebels last season, throwing only five interceptions compared to throwing 14 in 2020. With that kind of improved decision-making, Corral might not have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

The Ventura, Calif., native has visited five NFL teams in the last month on Top 30 pre-draft visits : the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers. All five franchises have first-round selections within the first 20 picks of the draft.

Corral will be attending the draft live with 20 other prospects so he will receive the whole red carpet experience if his name is called during round one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eM6tH_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAHs3_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yF8kJ_0fI2XZnv00

Matt Corral

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Nfl Draft#United States Marine#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#The Marine Corps#Usaa#Rebels#The Atlanta Falcons
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders throws Jackson State’s ex-OC under the bus

Deion Sanders is not shy about offering some brutal honesty as Jackson State head coach. Even members of his coaching staff aren’t safe. Sanders’ Jackson State spring game was featured on ESPNU Sunday, and Coach Prime was a huge part of the broadcast. When chatting live with ESPNU during the game, Sanders took time out to praise new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone. Sanders suggested that Bartolone would make the Jackson State offense less predictable, which was apparently a huge problem in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints, Steelers Quarterback Rumor

With four days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are flying in all directions. On Saturday, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reported that it “looks like a sure bet” that the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both pick a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. Each team theoretically has a need at the position, as they are still looking to replace their retired franchise signal callers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
783
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy