Two baseball games against Hononegah show Freeport where it stands in NIC-10

By Matt Trowbridge, Journal Standard
 3 days ago
FREEPORT — The four undefeated teams in the NIC-10 have outscored their foes 235-28 through their first 17 league games.

The NIC-10 has never been so lopsided. Freeport, at 2-2, is clearly in the top half of the league. But how far near the top is in question after the Pretzels’ 10-0 start to the season was derailed by 5-1 and 7-1 losses to Hononegah on Tuesday and Thursday.

Losing twice to Hononegah — which is 54-4 in the league the last three-plus seasons and reached the state semifinals in Class 4A last year — is no disgrace. But the Pretzels, who struck out 30 times in 13 innings and got only three hits — total — off star lefties Ryan Anderson and Bryce Goodwine and one inning of relief by Bowen Smith learned hitting off the top pitchers in the NIC-10 is way different than off the lesser teams.

“That was a healthy challenge we faced,” Freeport’s No. 3 hitter Maddux Shockey said. “Those are probably the best two pitchers in the conference, but we know what we can do against the not-so-good pitchers we face.”

The Pretzels took it as a good sign that Mason Lei and Cole Trickel who threw back-to-back no-hitters against East last week, also kept Hononegah somewhat in check. Trickel no-hit Hononegah through three innings Thursday. Freeport (10-2, 2-2 NIC-10) then made three errors to let in three unearned runs in the fourth and Hononegah wound up banging out 10 hits in the final four innings.

“That was just some mental errors,” Trickel said. “We will definitely fix that up.”

Although Freeport made four errors, catcher Colton Miller also threw two runners out trying to steal, so the Pretzels also flexed some defensive muscle at times.

“We have to keep errors to a minimum,” Shockey said. “Our defense is solid, but it does have a small tendency to break down. We have to keep the breakdowns to a minimum and at non-ideal times.”

There is one other thing the Pretzels must do to keep up with Belvidere North (5-0 in the NIC-10) and 4-0 teams Hononegah, Boylan and Guilford.

“We have to hit better than we did the last two games,” Freeport coach Shaun Dascher said. “It’s really that simple. Hit. Hit. That’s the biggest thing right there. We have to hit a little bit.”

“We’re capable,” Lei said. “We just need to string more hits together at the right times, but our hitters are capable.”

It may be unfair to judge Freeport hitters against Anderson, far and away the best pitcher in the NIC-10 last year, and Goodwine. The two may be the best pitchers in the NIC-10. They have struck out 73 batters in 46 ⅔ innings so far. They are also both lefties, which is tough matchup for a Freeport lineup that starts four left-handed batters.

“That was a challenge, but a healthy challenge. I thought it was fun,” Shockey said. “Currently, yes,” he said of Freeport’s hitting being a question mark, “but with a bunch of work we can get it to where we want to be.”

That starts with getting a good pitch to hit. It’s hard enough to get hits off Anderson and Goodwine when they throw strikes. Four of Freeport’s strikeouts ended with Hononegah’s catcher having to throw to first base because they swung at Goodwine curveballs that bounced in the dirt.

“We need to work on hitting off-speed pitches and jumping on pitches earlier in the count,” Lei said. “We can’t get late in the count and fight off the harder pitches. If we get on them earlier in the count and not have to fight off those off-speed pitches, that will help us a lot.”

That’s what Hononegah did against Trickel to score five runs off him, although only two were earned, to knock him out after five innings after three hitless innings.

“You get more used to his arm, but mainly we just changed our approach and started hitting fastballs,” Hononegah catcher Ryan Hamilton said. “If you are in a hitter’s count, hit fastballs and adjust when you need to adjust.”

Freeport’s pitching has been a team strength all year. The Pretzels expect that to continue, with Trickel and Lei leading the way.

“Our pitchers are striking a lot of guys out,” Dascher said. “That means less balls in play. Hononegah put more balls in play and we made more mistakes. But we learned a lot. We have to build off it, wash it off and move forward.”

Freeport took a step backward this week, but that was expected against the NIC-10’s most dominant team. What matters now is what happens in the next few weeks.

“We have a lot better pitching this year,” Lei said. “We know Hononegah is going to be one of the top teams in the conference, if not the best. If we can hold them down, we can hold down other teams, too.”

“Coming into these two games,” Shockey said, “we were very positive about what we could do and very proud of what we did do. But we know we can do even better in the future.”

Matt Trowbridge is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at mtrowbridge@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @MattTrowbridge.

