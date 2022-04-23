ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Opinion: Paula Decker Everitt used her art to combat injustice

By By Jonathan Neuber
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
With the recent passing of Women’s History Month, Bucks County should not fail to recognize and extol the unsung contributions of the late Newtown artist Paula Decker Everitt. Paula was a rarity, someone who made it in life, lived in Bucks County, and never stopped striving to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people across the globe. All the while, Paula dedicated her life to opening the eyes of the public to the needs of people they would likely never meet.

Paula’s home was beautiful, but when one looked at the walls inside of it her massive artwork forced guests to examine the suffering of diverse groups of people, as well as confront violence against women.

Who would want to wake up to this? Who would want to be surrounded by this horror? Who would want to see this injustice? The answer is simple: an artist and her dedicated circle of supporters who understood the importance of shining a bright light on the horrific effects of abuse, neglect, poverty, and war.

Several years ago, I worked with the Bucks County Community College Foundation to dedicate a plaque in Paula’s memory in Tyler Gardens. My hope then, as it remains now, was to remind the public that success isn’t always defined by what material goods or academic accolades one accumulates in life, but also by the ability to exercise one’s talents to alleviate the injustice and suffering of people in our country, as well as those living abroad.

As a writer and the president of the Bucks County Cultural Society, I cannot help but lament the fact that Paula is not with us today. Words can say a lot, but her art told stories that words could never fully convey. If, after seeing a portfolio of her work, some image didn’t get in your head and stay there as a thought that could never be erased, one could argue, you were not human (or at the very least lacked empathy).

In a global community, where social media and the 24-7 news cycle dictates information to the masses, it is easy to power off the computer or turn off the TV and know you can always tune in at a later time. But this kind of security carries with it a numbing effect that threatens to disconnect us from our common humanity.

To this paper’s credit, during Paula’s lifetime, it featured some of her commentary. It also published images of her artwork. For this kindness, I owe a debt of incalculable gratitude.

Death is obviously a part of life. Please forgive those of us who expect something more out of life, along with those of us who support existing institutions (across the globe) doing more to empower nontraditional artists who are willing to dedicate their creativity, talent, and time to exposing and illuminating injustice — wherever it rears its ugly head.

Jonathan Neuber is the president of the Bucks County Cultural Society and can be reached at jneuber@buckscountyculturalsociety.org.

Bucks County Courier Times

