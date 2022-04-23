Sheriff Campbell: At Least Half A Dozen Guns From Bust Still Missing

Police say the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a black man who drowned after being hounded by officers is a hate crime.The memorial to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge hours after it was unveiled in the city centre, close to the spot where he died in the River Aire in 1969.The plaque read: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life.“Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness. Racist graffiti, theft, & criminal damage are the...

