ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Foals play recent single ‘Looking High’ for the first time

By Tom Skinner
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoals gave their latest single ‘Looking High’ its live debut during a show in Edinburgh this week – check out the fan-shot footage below. The song is set to appear on the Oxford band’s seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’, which comes out on June...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Listen to Mogwai’s soaring new single, ‘Boltfor’

Mogwai have shared a soaring new single called ‘Boltfor’ – listen to it below. Released today (Apri 26), ‘Boltfor’ was “initially recorded during the sessions for ‘As The Love Continues’ at Vada Studios” according to a statement, “and then completed at the band’s very own Castle of Doom studios in March 2022.”
MUSIC
NME

Legendary London venue Nambucca is closing

Legendary London venue Nambucca is closing in May, it was announced today (April 26). This Holloway Road, 300-capacity venue played hosts to acts including Frank Turner, Florence & The Machine and The Libertines in the early noughties and has been a champion of up and coming new acts over the years.
LAURA MARLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Hull City#Foals#Daylight Saving Time#Oxford#Cellar#Blackpool 8
NME

Watch Haim debut ‘Leaning On You’ as they kick off North American tour

Haim gave ‘Leaning On You’ its live debut as they kicked off their North American ‘One More Haim’ tour last week – check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below. The Los Angeles trio took to the stage at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night (April 24) in support of their third studio album, 2020’s acclaimed ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

"Diana’s Son Is Continuing the Campaign to Disrupt Charles’ Future Reign": An Interview With Tina Brown

Tina Brown is back, and it’s as though she never left. Her newest work, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, picks up where her 2007 best seller The Diana Chronicles left off, taking us behind the scenes through the last 25 years of the British monarchy. The British royal family has been a topic Brown has covered since her days as editor-in-chief at Tatler magazine, when a young ingénue named Diana Spencer arrived on the scene and soon catapulted into her role as the Princess of Wales. Since her Tatler days, Brown has gone on to edit Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and, most recently, The Daily Beast (which she also founded), in addition to other prominent masthead appointments. This is Brown’s first book wholly about the royal family since 2007—and, well, a lot has happened in 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

‘Valheim’ surpasses 10million copies sold and 500,000 player peak

Publisher Coffee Stain and developer Iron Gate Studio have announced that Valheim has reached 10million copies sold since its Early Access launch last year. Alongside the 10million milestone, which was revealed today (April 25), Coffee Stain and Iron Gate also said in a statement that Valheim has reached an all-time player peak of 502,000 players on Steam. The game also currently has more than 293,000 reviews, with 95 per cent being positive.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

BBC’s first Gaming Prom will include music from ‘Kingdom Hearts’ and more

The BBC Proms will include its first ever orchestral video game performance – dubbed the Gaming Prom – when the eight-week event returns later this year. Announced today (April 26), Prom 21 is titled ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-Bit To Infinity’ and will feature music from the ‘80s all the way up to last year’s Battlefield 2042. According to the BBC the event will take place on August 1 this year, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Harry Styles adds new Melbourne and Sydney shows to 2023 Australian tour

Harry Styles has added two more shows to his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, after presale tickets for gigs in Melbourne and Sydney sold out in a matter of seconds. Last week, it was announced that Styles will embark on the Australasian leg of his ‘Love On Tour’...
WORLD
The Guardian

Laura Kenny reveals miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy

The five-time Olympic gold medallist Dame Laura Kenny has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in November last year and then had one of her fallopian tubes removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy. Kenny was part of the British team that won silver in the women’s pursuit at the...
WORLD
NME

Lil Nas X announces ‘Long Live Montero’ 2022 European tour

Lil Nas X has announced that he’ll be heading out on the road, with some European tour dates scheduled for the end of the year – get tickets below. Sharing the news on social media, the rapper wrote: “i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Prince George has 'trial day' at new school

Prince George has been for a "trial day" at a potential new school. The eight-year-old royal's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are believed to be planning to relocate to Windsor and the couple have been looking at potential new schools in the area, visiting one establishment six times before sending their eldest son in to meet his possible future classmates.
U.K.
NME

Beabadoobee shares sparkling new single ‘See You Soon’

Beabadoobee has released a sparkling new single in ‘See You Soon’, following March’s ‘Talk’ – scroll down the page to listen to the new track now. ‘See You Soon’ is the second single to be taken from the Dirty Hit star’s second album ‘Beatopia’ (pronounced bay-a-toe-pee-uh), which will be released on July 15.
MUSIC
NME

NME Radio Roundup 25 April 2022: Jamie xx, Lizzo, Fontaines D.C. and more

Two years after Jamie xx dropped his last solo single – the frenetic ‘Idontknow’ – the producer is back with ‘Let’s Do It Again’. A cut of pure euphoria, this floor-filling anthem was a must add to the NME Radio playlists this week. Also new to NME Radio we’ve got Camila Cabello’s stellar collaboration with Willow, and what may be Phoebe Bridgers’ only new release of 2022.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy