Police investigate two separate stabbings in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were stabbed in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, according to police.

The first occurred on Bryant Street just after midnight. The victim was stabbed in the shoulder blade and suffered from a non-life threatening injury. Police say the victim knew the suspect, who had fled upon the authority’s arrival.

The second, separate incident happened nearly an hour later just after 1:00 a.m. St. Vincent’s Medical Center alerted police that they had just received a person who walked in the emergency room after being stabbed in the arm. Their wound was also non-life threatening. The victim said they were stabbed near State Street and Iranistan Avenue, and no other information was given.

Bridgeport Police do not believe these stabbings are a threat to the public. No information has been given out about potential suspects. If you know something about the incidents, the authorities can be reached at 203-576-TIPS.

