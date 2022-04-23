Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100th EPL Goal With Gesture To Late Baby Son

Ronaldo's 100th Premier League strike came in his 223rd appearance in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the fourth player in Premier League history to score 100 goals for Manchester United.

His landmark strike came against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, 7,042 days after he opened his EPL account in a 3-0 win over Portsmouth back in 2003.

Ronaldo's 100th Premier League goal came in his 223rd appearance in the competition.

United's other EPL centurions are Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney - all of whom played significantly more Premier League games.

Ronaldo's goal came in the 34th minute against Arsenal when he finished with his left foot after a deep cross from Nemanja Matic.

That made the score 2-1 to Arsenal after earlier goals from Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka. Arsenal went on to win 3-1 after Granit Xhaka completed the scoring following a penalty miss by Bruno Fernandes .

Ronaldo was applauded at the Emirates Stadium before he scored.

The United No.7 was clapped by fans of both teams on the seventh-minute mark in an attempt to show support for him and his family following the recent death of his baby son.

Ronaldo's goal celebration appeared to be aimed at his late child as he pointed to the sky and looked up.