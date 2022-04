No injuries are reported and officials are looking into the cause of a stairway fire in a building housing a Court Street, Binghamton pizza parlor. The blaze at 47 Court Street in the building containing Oakdale Pizza on the first floor and apartments on the second floor was reported at about 8:30 p.m. April 25 and was said to be out within minutes.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO