Sleep-Deprived Female Found Passed Out in Vehicle on 60 Freeway

Michael Ullo / KNN

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A person was reported passed out in a vehicle in a lane on the 60 Freeway early Saturday morning in the City of Industry.

California Highway Patrol had just cleared a traffic accident on the 60 Freeway at around 2:05 a.m. Apr. 23, when during the investigation and traffic clearing, CHP received another call regarding an incident about a 100 yards from their location of a person passed out in a vehicle in a freeway lane.

CHP started a traffic break on the 60 Freeway eastbound, then positioned their patrol vehicle in front of the stopped vehicle with two officers approaching to extricate the subject when they noticed a male in the back seat sleeping.

CHP placed both male and female into the patrol car and transported them off the freeway for further observation.

According to CHP, the female was running on three hours of sleep and passed out while sitting in traffic. They were both released. There was no indication that alcohol was a factor.