ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sleep-Deprived Female Found Passed Out in Vehicle on 60 Freeway

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago
Michael Ullo / KNN

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A person was reported passed out in a vehicle in a lane on the 60 Freeway early Saturday morning in the City of Industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMnyG_0fI2TSCK00
Michael Ullo / KNN

California Highway Patrol had just cleared a traffic accident on the 60 Freeway at around 2:05 a.m. Apr. 23, when during the investigation and traffic clearing, CHP received another call regarding an incident about a 100 yards from their location of a person passed out in a vehicle in a freeway lane.

CHP started a traffic break on the 60 Freeway eastbound, then positioned their patrol vehicle in front of the stopped vehicle with two officers approaching to extricate the subject when they noticed a male in the back seat sleeping.

CHP placed both male and female into the patrol car and transported them off the freeway for further observation.

According to CHP, the female was running on three hours of sleep and passed out while sitting in traffic. They were both released. There was no indication that alcohol was a factor.

Comments / 28

Henry Mendoza
3d ago

Sounds like my neighbor, she's a single mom raising 2 boys, works countless hours so she can make ends meet! I call her " Hard Working Mama "

Reply
17
Crono
3d ago

they fell asleep during a long traffic stop by l.a.police. Police completely shut down traffic when there is an accident and do not allow any cars to go by in that time. so technically they were parked on the freeway with traffic and didnt move when thevstop eased and traffic picked up driving around the sleeping passengers

Reply(2)
12
IloveMyPotus
3d ago

That’s the life in California.. Work, work, work, no rest and still barely above water. Glad both are ok

Reply(5)
29
Related
CBS LA

One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim. The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue. No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age. The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.  
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
City Of Industry, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Accident#Chp
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Pasadena high school basketball coach, referee allegedly offered alcohol, drugs for explicit photos, video of teenage girl on Snapchat

Authorities say a high school basketball coach and referee from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested for offering a teenage girl drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and video over Snapchat, and may have more victims.Alexander Rahsaan Miles, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested last Friday and is being held on $340,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. He has since been charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.Deputies at the sheriff's West Hollywood station said they started investigating Miles after a 13-year-old girl reported on March 16 that...
PASADENA, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
565
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy