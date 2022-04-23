It's a huge decision to decide when to start claiming Social Security benefits, and the age you apply will impact your monthly benefit amount for the rest of your life.

According to a 2020 survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center, the most popular age to file is 62, with around 35 percent of males and nearly 40 percent of women filing. You can, however, postpone taking Social Security until after you turn 62 to increase your payments.

3 Reasons to Claim for Social Security at the Age of 62, and 1 Reason to Delay

Your specific circumstances will determine the age at which you should file. There are a few solid reasons to claim as soon as possible at age 62 and one good one to think about waiting.

Why would you contemplate filing for Social Security at the age of 62?

1. You can get a head start on your retirement planning.

You don't have to retire and file for benefits simultaneously, but they frequently go together. When you file for Social Security as soon as feasible, you may be able to retire sooner.

If you have cause to believe you will live a shorter life than usual, this could be a wise decision. In this scenario, delaying Social Security may not be a good idea, and claiming sooner can allow you more time to enjoy your benefits.

2. Your lifetime benefits should be nearly the same regardless of which option you choose.

In principle, regardless of when you file, you should receive nearly the same total amount. You'll get lesser payments if you claim early, but you'll get more of them throughout your life. If you wait, you'll get fewer checks, but each one will be larger.

It may not be important what age you claim if you have an average lifespan. In that instance, filing for benefits sooner rather than later can give you additional time in retirement without losing the number of payments you earn during your lifetime.

3. You have the option to change your mind.

Once you file, your benefit amount is usually locked in for the rest of your life. However, if you claim Social Security early, you have a handful of options to modify your mind if you change your mind.

You can withdraw your application during the first 12 months of filing. You'll have to repay all of the benefits you've already received, but you'll be able to file again later for more extensive checks.

Once you reach full retirement age, you can also suspend your benefits (FRA). When you stop benefits, you will not get checks until you decide to resume claiming, at which point you will be paid more.

Why should you consider waiting?

1. Your monthly checks will be significantly greater.

The most compelling reason to consider deferring benefits is that you would be able to collect significantly more money each month. While your total lifetime benefits should be similar regardless of when you submit, your monthly income will be much higher if you wait.

Delaying benefits can help you pay your bills if money is tight in retirement. If you wait until you're 70 to start claiming, you'll get a bonus of up to 32% every month on top of your entire benefit amount. In some situations, this can amount to hundreds of dollars more per month than what you'd get if you filed your claim early.

When it comes to when you should claim Social Security, there is no right or wrong answer, but it is critical to understand how your age will affect your strategy. Understanding the dangers and benefits of filing early can help you decide if it's the best decision for you.