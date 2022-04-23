This Disease Kills The Most People In The World

Over 55 million people die in the world each year. They do so from a large number of causes. COVID-19 has become one of those. Three years ago, the virus didn't even exist. In years when there are large world wars, these can kill millions of people. The list goes on from there. Weather events kill people. People die in accidents. Violence, even outside wars, kills large numbers of people.

Worldwide, the largest causes of death remain diseases. Unlike the COVID-19 virus, the most deadly causes of death are noncommunicable. The WHO says that this category of disease caused 74% of the world's deaths in 2019.

The largest cause of death in the world, which makes up about 16% of deaths, is "ischaemic heart disease." The Mayo Clinic defines this as "when blood flow to your heart is reduced, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen."

In some portions of the world, particularly in advanced nations, this type of disease can be treated by drugs and surgery. However, these options are not available everywhere.

The primary causes of ischaemic heart disease are smoking, poor diet, being overweight, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Symptoms of the disease include fast heartbeat, nausea, sweating, and jaw pain.

Heart disease is also the leading cause of death in America. According to the CDC , it killed 696,962 people in 2020.

New data show that COVID-19 was the third largest cause of death in the U.S. last year. Of course, the number was zero in 2019 and before. A new CDC report states that "COVID-19 was associated with approximately 460,000 deaths in the U.S. during January–December 2021." The information was contained in the Provisional Mortality Data — United States, 2021 .

Heart disease remained the top cause of U.S. deaths last year, followed by cancer.

The global statistics are such that heart disease likely will be the leading cause of deaths worldwide, It is too far ahead of the other causes.

