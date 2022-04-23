ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

New Mississippi law bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at a bill signing in the Governor's Mansion garden in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is enacting a new law that says state and local government agencies cannot withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ban applies to state agencies, city and county governments and schools, community colleges and universities. COVID-19 vaccination mandates have not been widespread in Mississippi, but some lawmakers said they were acting against the possibility of government overreach.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he had signed House Bill 1509, and it became law immediately.

“Government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine & putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business,” Reeves said on Twitter.

Some other Republican-led states have enacted laws or are considering legislation that would ban COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Those efforts have largely been motivated by opposition to the Biden administration’s earlier attempts to require vaccinations or testing by some employers, health care providers and federal contractors.

The Mississippi law specifies COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be required for children to attend school or day care. It does not change Mississippi’s other childhood vaccination requirements, which are some of most stringent in the nation.

The law also specifies anyone in Mississippi can cite “a sincerely held religious objection” to avoid a public or private employer’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Public health officials say COVID-19 vaccinations do not always prevent illness, but are effective at decreasing severe cases leading to hospitalization or death.

More than 12,400 Mississippi residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago, according to the state Health Department.

Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the United States. About 52% of eligible residents in the state are fully vaccinated, according to a Mayo Clinic vaccine tracker. The national rate is about 66%.

Comments / 75

D Boone
3d ago

It is sad that it has come to this. We all want to be safe; not gaslighted. Doctors were stopped from practicing medicine and forced to follow the billion dollar mandates. Everyone vaccinated and unvaccinated needs to watch Senator Ron Johnson Covid Hearing. You will hear from the true experts that provides proof the vaccines were all about money and the life threatening benefits and murder created by the JAB!

Reply(2)
46
Mary Beth Marlar
3d ago

now the need to do the same in Alabama and surrounding states so I can find some nursing work without having to get the murder jab

Reply(4)
28
Bud Boyer
2d ago

Such a great governor. That's how it should be,our choice not this government mandating it. More governors need to follow suit

Reply(1)
17
UPI News

Mississippi prison found to have violated inmates' constitutional rights

April 20 (UPI) -- A Mississippi prison violated the Constitution by subjecting its inmates to inhumane conditions, the U.S. Justice of Department announced on Wednesday. Prisoners at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also called Parchman, had insufficient access to mental health treatment for severe conditions, the department reports. The prison also subjected the incarcerated to prolonged solitary confinement "in egregious conditions," neglected to implement effective anti-suicide protections and failed to prevent inmate-on-inmate violence.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
