NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured out of a Brooklyn home Thursday, and investigators say the fire was sparked by an e-bike.According to the FDNY, it was one of four fires started by e-bikes in a single day.Panic could be heard as flames shot several feet into the air in Kensington, Brooklyn. A fire engulfed two homes on East Ninth Street early Thursday morning."Nightmarish," neighbor Aaron Wexler told CBS2's Cory James."I saw a blaze. It was like a furnace. It felt like I was in front of a heater," neighbor Joseph Barry said.Barry lives a couple doors down. He...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO