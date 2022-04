MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a man who escaped police custody in Ohio and reportedly stole a vehicle in Bedford Township was arrested early Friday morning. Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on April 22, Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was taken into custody without incident after a deputy made traffic stop on North Dixie Highway and Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail pending extradition to Ohio. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Eldredge escaped police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. At about 7:10 a.m. on April 14, the Sheriff’s Office Uniformed...

