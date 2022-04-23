ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've only used drugstore makeup for years, but there are 3 high-end products I swear are worth splurging on

By Jill Robbins
 3 days ago
I love to shop on a budget, but there are three makeup products I think are worth the extra money.

  • I'm usually frugal, but some Tom Ford, Westman Atelier, and La Mer products are worth the splurge.
  • TikTok inspired me to buy a foundation for $85, the most money I've spent on a single beauty item.
  • I've also added a high-end concealer and mascara to my makeup bag and don't regret it at all.

I've always worked to spend as little as possible on beauty products , stacking store loyalty programs with sales and coupons to stock my makeup bag.

However, I've recently discovered some high-end products that I can't resist, despite the hefty price tags.

Here are three luxurious products that I think are worth the extra money:

The Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte foundation lasts an entire day without touch-ups

This Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte foundation intrigued me.

If you've heard about the viral "TikTok foundation," this is it. I saw this "Instagram filter for your face" everywhere when I was watching makeup-review videos , so I tried it even though I only wear foundation for pictures or special occasions when I want to look extra finished.

I got the foundation for about $85 on Sephora's website .

The Tom Ford foundation blends very easily.

The foundation goes on smoothly and is easy to blend and I can get through a busy day without needing a touch-up or feeling shiny.

Aside from the high price tag, the only thing I don't like is the scent. It smells a bit like CoverGirl Clean makeup , which bugs me a little because I don't think an $85 foundation should smell like a $6 one.

La Mer's The Concealer is my go-to for covering up under-eye circles

I saw mixed reviews of The Concealer from La Mer and decided to try it.

My dark under-eye circles are often exaggerated by puffiness during allergy season and I've never found a product that camouflages them. I've seen The Concealer mentioned in a couple of beauty articles with varying reviews, so I decided to order it from Amazon.

I go back and forth on whether any concealer is worth $85 but this tops the list of those I've tried. It doesn't cake or settle into the lines around my eyes and blends easily.

It doesn't get rid of my bags and puffiness 100% — especially if I'm really tired or during peak allergy season — but it comes closer than anything else I've used .

The Concealer can be hard to find in stock on sites like Sephora, but you can order it for $85 at Bergdorf Goodman .

Westman Atelier Eye Love You volumizing mascara gives me volume without the clumping

This Westman Atelier Eye Love You volumizing mascara doesn't clump or flake on me.

If I had to pick one product I'm consistently willing to splurge on, it's mascara .

The luxury brands have always given me thicker lashes with fewer clumps and flaking and this one from Westman Atelier, which can be found for $58 at Sephora , gets the job done.

Although $58 is the top price I've paid for mascara, this is easily the best I've used. The tube is also a larger volume than what I'm used to, so more money seems to equal more product.

I think these Westman Atelier and La Mer products are worth the splurge.

The Westman Atelier mascara is awesome for both volume and length. It isn't waterproof, but it can handle a few tears.

I still love to shop for bargains, but I don't regret splurging on these pricey products

Each of these pricey products makes me feel good about my full face of makeup.

There are some great drugstore brands I swear by, but I also think there's truth in the adage, "You get what you pay for."

All three of these luxury brands perform and wear better than the cheaper options I've tried and make me feel more positive about how I present myself. I think that's worth the splurge.

Plus I'm still a bargain hunter at heart, scouting sales and participating in Sephora's generous loyalty program , which allocates points toward future purchases and doles out free samples.

Before buying these products, I also check to see if online retailers might also partner with sites that provide cashback, like Rakuten. I also do a search for discount codes or freebies.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

CCDC
3d ago

You look like you use drugstore makeup! Invest in the good stuff that won’t ruin your skin and get caked in your lines… it’s worth it

Reply
2
