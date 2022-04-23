ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York couple part of a plot to trick a man into embezzling $4m to 'save' woman from make-believe mob enforcer

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvEpz_0fI2MBBk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUOpH_0fI2MBBk00
A stock photo of a mobster.

Getty Images

  • A Maryland man was tricked into embezzling $4m from his employer to save a woman from make-believe mobsters.
  • The family-run online con helped pay for luxury watches and a Rolls Royce.
  • Archie Kaslov and Candy Evans, a married couple, have been sentenced to prison for their roles, the DoJ said.

A man believed he was saving a woman from a New York mobster, but he was lining the pockets of a family who spent his money on luxury watches and a Rolls Royce.

Archie Kaslov, 55, and Candy Evans, 52, have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a wide-ranging fraud, extortion, and money-laundering scheme, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Their sons, Tony John Evans, Corry Blue Evans, Robert Evans, and Robert Evans' common-law ex-wife Gina Russell, also faced charges, said the DoJ.

The scam targeted a Maryland man who was tricked into embezzling more than $4 million from his Washington, DC employer, the DoJ said.

The man, who had not been identified, believed he was saving a New York woman he met on Backpage, also unidentified, who he had met online. She claimed that she was in danger because she owed money to local mobsters.

To save her, he embezzled millions from his employer between January 2017 and March 2017. He then converted the funds into cash and gold bars and delivered the money to drop-off locations across New York, believing it would pay off the mobsters.

But the money, the DoJ said, funded a spending spree for the Evans-Kaslov family. They used it to buy Rolexes watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, per the press release.

The mob enforcer was played by one of the New York couple's sons, the press release said.

And the woman, per the release, had conspired with the family to extort money from the Maryland victim.

In 2017, the press release said, Candy Evans, became "panicked" and asked Russell to marry the New York woman who was in on the scheme. They married at City Hall in New York City.

Evans, according to the DoJ, believed that married individuals could not testify against each other.

Evans also convinced the New York woman and Russell to sign a notarized, handwritten confession — an attempt to try and absolve the Evans-Kaslov family.

She then changed the story to blame the extortion scheme on her son Tony John Evans, Russell, and the New York woman, the press release said.

Evans was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison, and three years of supervised release.

Kaslov was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Evans and Kaslov will, at some point, have to pay back their swindled funds in restitution.

Their son Tony John Evans was jailed for five years in September 2018, after pleading guilty to interference with interstate commerce by extortion.

Robert Evans and his ex-wife Russell have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Corry Blue Evans has pleaded not guilty.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Evans
Washington Examiner

Michael Cohen claims Trump documents James wants exist, he turned them over

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen threw his former boss under the bus on Monday, appearing to contradict claims that the former president does not possess the documents New York Attorney General Letitia James is after. Cohen claimed that he gave some of the material James wants to Manhattan District Attorney...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#John Evans#New York City#Con#Doj#The Department Of Justice
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Insider

Insider

370K+
Followers
26K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy