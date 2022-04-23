ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

From unseasonably warm to unseasonably cold in 3 days

By Kevin Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIvZD_0fI2LDuz00

WEST MICHIGAN - FOX 17 Meteorologists have been tracking and discussing a huge warm-up coming this weekend. We expect temperatures to soar to near 80 degrees on Saturday and remain in the lower 70s on Sunday. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the lower 60s. A cold front blasting through the state on Sunday may generate a few morning showers, with a better chance of showers/storms Sunday afternoon/early evening. Some of these storms could become marginally severe with some stronger wind gusts and one inch hail. See the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center below.

FOX 17

Grand Rapids has yet to hit 70 degrees this season, so this will be the warmest day of 2022 thus far. See graphic below.

FOX 17

Unfortunately, the warmth will not last. Our forecast model shows a cold front passing through the state on Sunday. That means high temperatures on Monday will only reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. See image below.

FOX 17

Another image below, valid for 6 P.M. Monday shows a secondary cold front moving through later Monday. Behind this front, sharply colder air resides. That means high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be stuck in the 40s!

FOX 17

Our 7-Day forecast below shows how temperatures will fare the next seven days. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Comments / 4

