4/23/2022: Slowly getting there…. SLOWLY….

Latest StormTracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

Here’s the Allergy Forecast…. was right to question the “1.1” input from yesterday for today…. tree pollen is making a lot of us miserable right now…. remains high into the middle of the week….

The Futurecast shows clouds across the region…. along / in advance of a warm front that’s trying to push thru…. we’ll see breaks of sunshine – especially to the south & west….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday at 7am (left) and Sunday at 5pm (right)

forecast high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s & lower 60s from Albany points north & east…. mid & upper 60s to the south & west….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

We’re into the warm sector “briefly” for Monday…. partly sunny, breezy…. forecast high temperatures will be in the mid & upper 60s into the lower 70s….





Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at 9am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Monday (right)

