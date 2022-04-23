4/23/2022: Slowly getting there…. SLOWLY….
Latest StormTracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
Here’s the Allergy Forecast…. was right to question the “1.1” input from yesterday for today…. tree pollen is making a lot of us miserable right now…. remains high into the middle of the week….Watch out for these warm-weather scams
The Futurecast shows clouds across the region…. along / in advance of a warm front that’s trying to push thru…. we’ll see breaks of sunshine – especially to the south & west….
forecast high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s & lower 60s from Albany points north & east…. mid & upper 60s to the south & west….
We're into the warm sector "briefly" for Monday…. partly sunny, breezy…. forecast high temperatures will be in the mid & upper 60s into the lower 70s….
