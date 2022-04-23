5 residents, 5 dogs displaced after house fire in Dorchester

Five residents and five dogs displaced after Dorchester multi-family home broke out in flames

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a multi-family home in Dorchester broke out in flames Saturday morning, leaving five residents and five dogs displaced.

The Boston Fire Department said it happened on Kingsdale Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but residents are left without a home.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with finding a new place to live.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

