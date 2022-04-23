ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

5 residents, 5 dogs displaced after house fire in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13t2DO_0fI2J9Xk00
Five residents and five dogs displaced after Dorchester multi-family home broke out in flames

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a multi-family home in Dorchester broke out in flames Saturday morning, leaving five residents and five dogs displaced.

The Boston Fire Department said it happened on Kingsdale Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but residents are left without a home.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with finding a new place to live.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston girls found safe after going missing Saturday night

BOSTON — Two girls who went missing in Boston Saturday night have been found safe, Boston Police said. Police issued a missing person alert for 11-year-old Champee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill on Sunday. They were seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave. together on foot at approximately 6:12 p.m. on April 23, police said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police in custody of car connected to shooting of Massachusetts grandmother

CHELSEA, Mass. — A vehicle wanted by authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting involving a 68-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts, grandmother is now in police custody. Police said the silver Subaru was located in Lynn and then towed to the Chelsea Police Department, where authorities were waiting for a search warrant.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Firefighters#The Red Cross#Boston Fire Dept#Twitter#Cox Media Group
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing man on North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing on the North Shore. Christopher Jones, 54, was last seen Saturday morning before leaving a facility in Lynn where he had been staying, police said. Jones is a Beverly resident, and it is believed he is trying to get back to the city.
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Dog found alone in Dedham, Massachusetts park

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham, Massachusetts, police are looking for answers after a dog was found alone at a town park. The female pit-bull mix was found on April 12 at around 4:30 a.m. in Paul Park in Dedham. The dog had no collar, no tags or a microchip. Animal...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two guns seized after 100-person party busted in Dorchester

Police arrested two people and seized two guns after breaking up a party in Dorchester Saturday night. Police say they first noticed the party around 9:30 p.m. Saturday while responding to a report of a fight on Wheatland Street. They did not find a fight but saw a party with approximately 100 guests and a DJ nearby on Dunlap Street, according to a statement from Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

Two people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Jan. 22.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy