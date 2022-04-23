GMC Weekend - Apr. 23, 2022

Authorities in South Carolina said they are investigating a shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in two days.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the Horry County Coroner’s Office corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of four people wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach has died, according to police. Myrtle Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 40th annual Grand Strand Health Fair gave about 400 people the opportunity to get their blood work done for $30 Saturday morning. Nursing students from Horry Georgetown Technical College helped draw patients’ blood during the fair, which was conducted between Dillard’s and Bed Bath and Beyond inside the Coastal […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Saturday evening in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Jesse Rosser of Conway died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area north of […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Interstate 95 North near mile-marker 30 in Robeson County was reopened Saturday night after being closed because of a crash. It happened near Highway 20 in the St. Pauls area. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 9:21 p.m. Saturday night. Motorists were asked to take […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the suspect was arrested in Bluffton. BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A man was arrested in Bluffton Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old out of Arizona. Betty Taylor hadn’t been seen since 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, when she went on a walk, her father […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified in the theft of hundreds of gallons of gas in North Carolina According to police, on Mar. 14 around 11 p.m., an estimated 400 gallons of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Convenience Store on N. Main Street in High Point. Police have identified […]
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rajae Quick. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon after a fight inside a car led to a gunfight. Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence, were killed, according to Florence County […]
