Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health

KFVS12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders at the Southern Seven Health Department say now's the time...

www.kfvs12.com

WKYT 27

WATCH | Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

WATCH | Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say. Hospital bills can quickly pile up - even to the point of forcing bankruptcy - creating a growing crisis across Kentucky even as non-profit organizations try to help those in debt. WATCH | Lexington police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced he is taking action on the marijuana issue in Kentucky. The effort for a medical marijuana bill once again failed in Kentucky during the 2022 session of the General Assembly. The bill passed the House but wasn’t taken up by the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner. The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.
ASHLAND, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WNDU

‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bremen Dollar Tree is going viral this week due to a unique help wanted sign that is not only controversial but could be considered discriminatory. While the sign no longer hangs in the window of the Dollar Tree, it was there long enough for passers-by and potential customers to snap photos.
BREMEN, IN
#Back To School#Health Care
WTVQ

Marijuana legalization advocates push for law changes in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, pro-marijuana advocates rallied at the State Capitol in Frankfort in support of proposed legislation that would updated what supporters call Kentucky’s outdated cannabis laws. Supporters say the current laws on the books hurt people with pot possession convictions while others suffer because they can’t use marijuana for medical conditions.
FRANKFORT, KY
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFVS12

Some western Ky. communities to receive funding to improve parks, outdoor spaces

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some communities in western Kentucky were selected to receive money to improve parks and recreation spaces. According to a news release from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, more than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has been alloted to 41 communities across Kentucky for a variety of outdoor, health-related improvements.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Missouri wastewater samples finds first spike in COVID-19 cases in months

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As COVID-19 testing subsides, it’s hard to fully know how much community spread is taking place. That’s where the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) comes in. “Not everyone gets a test but everyone uses the toilet,” said Bess McCoy, a spokesperson for MSD.
WLFI.com

Democrats blunt about marijuana legalization

Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States. Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WKYT 27

All Kentucky counties now green on state COVID map

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. All of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now green. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 3.12%.
KENTUCKY STATE

