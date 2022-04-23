Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Nicollet, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...MIddle Rio Grande Valley from midday Wednesday to near sunset Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Wednesday. Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent both Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

