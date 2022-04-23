Tulsa police express gratitude for community support in murder trial verdict

Sgt. Craig Johnson Tulsa police posted this picture of Sgt. Craig Johnson, while expressing its gratitude to the community and the judicial system after a man was found guilty of shooting and killing Johnson. (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) expressed its gratitude to those involved in the verdict reached in the David Ware trial.

Ware was on trial for shooting Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, killing Johnson, in a traffic stop in June 2020.

On Friday, a jury found Ware guilty of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill, among other charges.

TPD said in a Facebook post, it gained some closure for friends and family of Johnson.

“We cannot express how grateful we are for all of the support that the community has given to both the Johnson and Zarkeshan families and to the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department,” said TPD.

It also expressed appreciation for the jury and the judicial system.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum released a statement following the Ware verdict:

“A verdict can’t bring Sergeant Johnson back, or erase what Officer Zarkeshan has endured. It doesn’t compensate for the pain experienced by their families and fellow officers, or for the loss to our community. But I am grateful for the jury’s wisdom in rendering it, and for the masterful prosecution of the case by District Attorney Kunzweiler and his team. I ask all my fellow Tulsans who see a law enforcement officer in the days ahead to please tell them how thankful you are for all they and their loved ones risk to keep you safe.”

