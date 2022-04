Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ fallout was one for the books. “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans were in shock when they learned about Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s physical altercation. This is due to the fact that they used to be very close. They spent a lot of time together along with their husbands, so most fans figured they’d be able to hash out their issues eventually. However, both got to a point where they no longer trusted the other. Monique was told by Gizelle Bryant that Candiace befriended Charisse Jackson-Jordan to get under her skin. Monique wanted nothing to do with Charrisse at that time because she believed Charrisse was spreading rumors about her. The rumor accused Monique of having an affair with her trainer. It was also alleged that her youngest son wasn’t Chris Samuels’ biological son.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO