Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond and Henrico. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Highland Springs, Moseley, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Midlothian, Montrose, Varina, Richmond International, Fair Oaks and Sandston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-26 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...From the southeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Erie; Summit FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Erie and Summit Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lorain; Ottawa; Stark FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ottawa, Lorain and Stark Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Christian; Sangamon; Schuyler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Schuyler, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lucas; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Powhatan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...WEST CENTRAL HANOVER AND EAST CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 355 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wyndham to 6 miles northeast of Moseley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Tuckahoe and Wyndham around 400 PM EDT. Bon Air and University Of Richmond around 410 PM EDT. Richmond, Ashland, Glen Allen and Laurel around 415 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Rockville, Gilman, Roslyn Hills, Vontay, Holly Hills, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Midlothian, Short Pump and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and southeast Illinois. The advisory is along and east of a line from Fairfield to Harrisburg Illinois, including southwest Indiana and the Henderson and Owensboro Kentucky areas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bensley, or near Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chester, Virginia Commonwealth University, Bellwood and Bensley around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pocahontas State Park, Richmond International, Fair Oaks, Meadowville, Richmond Heights, Varina, Drewrys Bluff, Montrose, Sandston and Centralia. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5500 feet. * WHERE...Jefferson County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 6 to 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and East Central Plains from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should seek safe harbor immediately. If caught on the open water, stay as low as possible and wear a personal flotation device. Remember, if you can hear thunder you are at risk for being struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Berkeley STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES MARINERS ON LAKE MOULTRIE SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOR At 452 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eastern Lake Marion to 6 miles north of Jedburg, and moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of these storms include Moncks Corner, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Southern Lake Moultrie, Eadytown, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie and Bonneau Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marion County through 500 PM EDT At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williston, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McIntosh and Flemington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; McLean; Union; Webster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and southeast Illinois. The advisory is along and east of a line from Fairfield to Harrisburg Illinois, including southwest Indiana and the Henderson and Owensboro Kentucky areas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...MIddle Rio Grande Valley from midday Wednesday to near sunset Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Wednesday. Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent both Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Accomack and north central Northampton Counties through 600 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Exmore, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Onancock, Parksley, Onley, Accomac, Melfa, Bloxom, Wachapreague, Painter, Hallwood, Keller, Harborton, Mappsville, Nelsonia, Locustville, Modest Town, Pungoteague, Clam, Guilford and Tasley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/22/1991. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
