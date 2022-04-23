Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lee; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lee, southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, central Sumter and east central Orangeburg Counties through 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lamar to near Elloree. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs and Blounts Landing. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 95 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
