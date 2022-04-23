ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...From the southeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Walton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Walton County through 415 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Funiak Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Freeport, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, New Home and Rock Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond and Henrico. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Highland Springs, Moseley, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Midlothian, Montrose, Varina, Richmond International, Fair Oaks and Sandston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond and Henrico. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Highland Springs, Moseley, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Midlothian, Montrose, Varina, Richmond International, Fair Oaks and Sandston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains until 7 PM MDT this evening and from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph through 7 pm this evening. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent this afternoon and from 5 to 10 percent Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lorain, Ottawa, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lorain; Ottawa; Stark FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ottawa, Lorain and Stark Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Christian, Sangamon, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Christian; Sangamon; Schuyler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Schuyler, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 6 to 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lee; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lee, southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, central Sumter and east central Orangeburg Counties through 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lamar to near Elloree. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs and Blounts Landing. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 95 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Goochland, Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goochland; Hanover A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...WEST CENTRAL HANOVER AND EAST CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 355 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wyndham to 6 miles northeast of Moseley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Tuckahoe and Wyndham around 400 PM EDT. Bon Air and University Of Richmond around 410 PM EDT. Richmond, Ashland, Glen Allen and Laurel around 415 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Rockville, Gilman, Roslyn Hills, Vontay, Holly Hills, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Midlothian, Short Pump and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bensley, or near Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chester, Virginia Commonwealth University, Bellwood and Bensley around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pocahontas State Park, Richmond International, Fair Oaks, Meadowville, Richmond Heights, Varina, Drewrys Bluff, Montrose, Sandston and Centralia. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND COLLETON COUNTIES At 438 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ashepoo, or 16 miles southeast of Walterboro, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hollywood, Meggett, Adams Run, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Green Pond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, James City, Prince George, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; James City; Prince George; Surry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, southwestern James City, and northwestern Surry Counties and the City of Williamsburg through 530 PM EDT At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charles City to Garysville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burrowsville around 450 PM EDT. Cabin Point and Rustic around 500 PM EDT. Claremont around 505 PM EDT. Dendron around 525 PM EDT. Williamsburg, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Jamestown, Scotland and Elberon around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Taylors Corner, Governors Land, Spring Grove, Brandon, Oak Hill Corner, Savedge, Carsley and Gwaltney Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...MIddle Rio Grande Valley from midday Wednesday to near sunset Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Wednesday. Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent both Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Granville, Person, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Granville; Person; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PERSON...VANCE WESTERN WARREN AND GRANVILLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, James City, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; York AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GLOUCESTER SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...NORTHWESTERN YORK...MATHEWS...EASTERN JAMES CITY AND SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 422 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Gloucester Courthouse, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Queens Lake, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Deltaville, Gloucester Point, White Stone, Busch Gardens, Hayes, Carver Gardens, Gwynn, Wicomico, Achilles, Bavon, York Terrace, Hartfield, Grove, Glenns and Blakes. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

